Bermuda-incorporated drilling contractor Valaris has boosted its contract backlog to some $3.2 billion with the award of a further $480 million-worth of new work and contract extensions over the last three months.

New jobs won include a 250-day contract extension with French supermajor TotalEnergies offshore Brazil for the drillship Valaris DS-15, which is expected to start in the fourth quarter 2024 in direct continuation of its current charter. The total contract value for the firm period, excluding the provision of managed pressure drilling (MPD) and additional services, is $100 million.

Valaris noted that an additional rate will be charged for MPD and any other additional services when provided. TotalEnergies’ new contract includes two 160-day priced options and one 120-day priced option, with increased operating dayrates for each option period.

The total contract value for the option periods if exercised, excluding the provision of MPD and additional services, would be approximately $210 million.

Meanwhile, Brazil’s state-owned oil company Petrobras has exercised a six-month priced for the drillship Valaris DS-4, also for operations offshore Brazil. This option, worth an approximate $41 million, will commence in January 2024 in direct continuation of the existing firm contract.

Valaris’ drillships seem to be hitting the sweet spot, as US supermajor ExxonMobil has itself exercised an option for the drillship Valaris DS-9 that will keep the unit operating offshore Angola for another six months. This six-month priced contract extension is scheduled to start next July 2024.

Other new contracts that Valaris has recently secured for its drilling units include a two-well charter of its semi-submersible rig Valaris DPS-5 for Eni offshore Mexico. This contract, which is expected to commence in March 2024, has a minimum duration of 110 days. Italian energy giant Eni will pay an operating dayrate of $345,000 plus a $3 million mobilisation fee for the Valaris DPS-5.

Eni has also snapped up the drilling contractor’s standard duty legacy jack-up Valaris 72 for a 55-well plug and abandonment campaign in the UK’s East Irish Sea.

This estimated 1346-day (almost four-year) contract, which is expected to commence next month, has an operating dayrate subject to a market-indexed annual adjustment.

Houston-headquartered Valaris intends to substitute its heavy duty ultra-harsh environment jack-up Valaris Norway for the Valaris 72 to perform the P&A workscope until the latter rig completes its current contract with Eni in the UK North Sea, which is expected to be in December 2024.

The drilling contractor’s order backlog was also boosted thanks to a six-well extension from BP for heavy duty modern jack-up Valaris 118 for a campaign offshore Trinidad. This extension, estimated to take around one year and worth an estimated total of $51 million, is scheduled to start next March in direct continuation of its existing charter.

Taqa too has committed to a six-well contract with one of Valaris’ jack-ups. Taqa has chartered the heavy duty harsh environment rig Valaris 123 for work on the Porthos carbon capture storage project in the Dutch sector of the North Sea.

This contract, which is expected to commence in the fourth quarter next year, has a minimum duration of 170 days. The contract includes options for up to 10 wells with an estimated total duration of 300 days. The operating dayrate for Taqa’s contract is $142,500, increasing to $152,500 effective 1 January 2025 and further to $162,500 from the start of the following year.

Also, Perenco has contracted Valaris’ heavy duty ultra-harsh environment jack-up Valaris 249 to drill one open-water appraisal well in the TSP block, off the southeast coast of Trinidad. This charter is expected to start in the August 2024, in direct continuation of the rig's current contract with another operator offshore Trinidad.

Valaris’ contract backlog excludes lump sum payments such as mobilisation fees and capital reimbursements.