Norway's Borr Drilling is activating its last available jack-up rig for a new two-year contract in Latin America in another illustration of the improving drilling market conditions.

Contracted: the jack-up Hild. Photo: KEPPEL OFFSHORE & MARINE

Borr said the jack-up Hild has been awarded a contract from an undisclosed customer for work in Latin America for a firm term of 725 days which is expected to begin in the third quarter this year following the conclusion of the rig's ongoing activation.