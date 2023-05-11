Petrobras is weeks away from issuing a tender for another chartered production unit as part of a growing investment programme aimed at revitalising maturing oilfields in Brazil’s Campos basin.

The state-controlled company aims to deploy a new floating production, storage and offloading unit on the Barracuda field, according to Carlos Travassos, Petrobras director for engineering, technology and innovation.

“Barracuda is in the approvals process and we have the expectation of putting it in the market perhaps in the next few weeks,” he told Upstream in an exclusive interview.