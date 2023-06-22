Norwegian accommodation vessels supplier Prosafe sees new tender activity opportunities on the horizon over the coming two years in two offshore hot spots.

The company said it expects to be involved in new tenders or direct contract awards in Brazil and the North Sea.

The opportunities could materialise from next year and into 2025.

In Brazil, Prosafe said it “expects” new tenders being on offer from Petrobras and other site operators from early 2024, while the North Sea could also present tender opportunities or direct awards, it added.

In May, Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petrobras issued a new tender for the charter of a flotel after cancelling an earlier one due to high prices.

Prosafe was one of seven bidders in the initial tender launched by Petrobras at the beginning of the year. Two of these bids were later thrown out, Upstream learned.

Prosafe currently has three vessels on ongoing contracts with the Brazilian oil giant: Safe Noto, Safe Zephyrus and Safe Eurus.

Safe Noto has been on charter again from mid-June after a 30-day hiatus for hull cleaning and compliance works.

At the end of April, Safe Zephyrus started a 650-day contract with Petrobras, which also has the Safe Eurus vessel on charter — the latter is scheduled for hull cleaning and compliance works at the end of this year.

Meanwhile, Prosafe is seeking new work for three more vessels in its fleet — Safe Caledonia, Safe Boreas and Safe Scandinavia — which are currently moored in the UK or Norway.