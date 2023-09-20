US-based drilling player Noble Corporation has secured a contract with French supermajor TotalEnergies for deployment of a harsh-environment jack-up rig for work offshore Argentina.

According to Noble, TotalEnergies will take the jack-up Noble Regina Allen to drill three horizontal wells at its Fenix natural gas project in southern Argentina.

The charter is expected to commence in the first half of 2024, with a duration of around 220 days.

The estimated contract value is approximately $33 million, excluding mobilisation and demobilisation fees, and featuring four one-well options.

“We are very pleased to confirm that the Noble Regina Allen will be brought back into the market for this important Argentinian natural gas project,” said Noble senior vice president of marketing and contracts Blake Denton.

The Noble Regina Allen’s last contract was in Trinidad & Tobago in September 2023 with an undisclosed client. The rig is undergoing repair work in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Article continues below the advert

A year ago, a consortium comprising TotalEnergies, Wintershall Dea and Pan American Energy decided to proceed with the Fenix field, the world’s southernmost gas project, offshore Tierra del Fuego.

The $700 million Fenix development will feature a wellhead platform, to be supplied by Italy’s Rossetti Marino, installed in about 70 metres of water and some 60 kilometres from the coast.

First gas from Fenix is expected in early 2025 and is planned to reach peak production of 10 million cubic metres per day.

Output will be sent to the existing Vega Pleyade platform located about 35 kilometres away via a 24-inch subsea multiphase line and onwards to the Rio Cullen gas processing plant.

Fenix is part of Block CMA-1 in which TotalEnergies and Wintershall Dea each hold a 37.5% stake, while BP-controlled Pan American Energy has the remaining 25% interest.