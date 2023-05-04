Noble Corporation has been awarded new contracts in the Americas, as the US drilling giant posted a net profit in the first quarter of 2023 and remains bullish about the outlook for the rig market.

Noble reported a net income of $108 million in the first three months of the year, reversing a net loss of $37 million in the first quarter of 2022. Net revenues nearly tripled from $210 million to $610 million.

“Our first-quarter results reflect a strong start to the year from an operational, financial and commercial perspective.