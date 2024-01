Norway’s DOF Group has secured an extension from Prime Energy Resources Development for its multipurpose platform supply vessel (MPSV) Skandi Hawk to the end of 2027.

DOF has been providing MPSV and subsea services to Prime Energy (formerly Shell Philippines Exploration) in support of the Malampaya gas field operations offshore Philippines since April 2015, and subsea support and IRM services for 13 years prior to that.