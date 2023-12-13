Norwegian billionaire John Fredriksen is aiming to delist from the Oslo Stock Exchange one of his company’s that has been embroiled in legal battles with a South Korean shiipyard over three drillship resale contracts.

Fredriksen's company Hemen Holding currently owns 89.35% of the shares and votes in Northern Drilling, which does not own any rigs due to the termination of its three construction resale contracts in 2019 and 2021 with Hanwha Ocean, which was previously Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering.