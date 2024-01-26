Norwegian contractor Aibel has shipped three topsides weighing a combined 22,000-tonnes from its facility in Thailand to Singapore, marking a significant milestone for the Bacalhau floating production, storage and offloading vessel.

This accomplishment comes nearly seven months after the hull of the FPSO was delivered in China.

The massive topsides are currently en route to Seatrium in Singapore for integration with the hull before the scheduled commencement of oil production later this year at Equinor-operated Bacalhau field offshore Brazil.