An Oslo-listed offshore drilling contractor intends to appeal against a recent arbitration ruling regarding two cancelled drillship resale contracts.

Northern Drilling said it believes there are legal grounds to appeal against the tribunal’s awards to South Korea's Hanwha Ocean (formerly Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering) concerning the drillships West Aquila and West Libra.

"The company has decided to seek leave to appeal the awards on a point of law and to challenge the awards on grounds of serious irregularity," said Northern Drilling.