Norwegian drilling contractor Dolphin Drilling has agreed to boost its fleet of deep-water drilling rigs by acquiring two semi-submersibles from Transocean.

Dolphin said the two semi-submersible rigs are the 1990-built Paul B Loyd Jr and the 1987-built Transocean Leader, and the total consideration is up to US$64.5 million.

Dolphin issued a separate statement that a letter of intent for a three-year contract extension for the Paul B Loyd Jr had been agreed with Harbour Energy in the UK.

The Transocean Leader, meanwhile, is stacked in the UK.

Bjornar Iversen, chief executive of Dolphin Drilling, explained that the addition of the two "efficient rigs allows us to further consolidate the midwater rig segment in a tightening market, characterised by historically low supply and surging dayrates across offshore basins".

The acquisition would also enhance his company's earnings visibility.

"This transaction signifies an important stride for Dolphin Drilling as we showcase our operational platform's capacity to incorporate additional assets and generate immediate, robust cash flows for our shareholders," he added.

Dolphin said to finance the acquisition it had completed a private placement of new shares in the company raising gross proceeds in Norwegian kroner of the equivalent of US$60 million through an accelerated bookbuilding process.

Dolphin's two largest shareholders - Strategic Value Partners LLC and SD Standard ETC - supported the private placement for a combined US$20 million. In addition, they have committed to support Dolphin through a US$15 million revolving facility.

Dolphin Drilling owns a fleet of three Aker H3 design semisubs - Borgland Dolphin, Blackford Dolphin and Bideford Dolphin.

The Blackford Dolphin has contracts in Nigeria until August 2025 subject to all option periods being exercised. The Borgland Dolphin and Bideford Dolphin rigs are "warm stacked" in Flekkefjord and Feda, Norway.