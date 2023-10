Norwegian jack-up drilling rig giant Borr Drilling has won a new two-year contract in Southeast Asia at an impressive dayrate.

Borr on Wednesday said it had received a letter of intent for its premium jack-up rig Idun for a 24-month programme in Southeast Asia starting in January 2024.

Borr expects the agreement to be converted into a firm contract this month with an expected value of around $124 million, which equates to about $169,000 per day.