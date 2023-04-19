Norwegian floating production, storage and offloading contractor BW Offshore has divested another FPSO as part of its strategy to get rid of non-core vessels in its fleet.

The company said in a brief statement today it had closed the sale of the BW Athena FPSO to an unnamed third party for an undisclosed price.

“The transaction is part of BW Offshore’s strategy to transition to floating energy infrastructure investments,” the company said.

The sale of the FPSO, which BWO said was “unencumbered and debt free”, would have a limited positive effect on its next quarterly financial results.