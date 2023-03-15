Norway’s Awilco Drilling said it needs to raise about US$5 million to help fund its ongoing legal dispute with Singapore rig builder Keppel Fels over two cancelled semi-submersible drilling rigs.

The dispute arose following the termination of fabrication contracts for the Nordic Winter and Nordic Spring drilling rigs.

Awilco said it has received statement of claims from Keppel Fels in the amount of S$562.75 million (US$424.9 million) regarding one rig, and S$356.18 million (US$268.9 million) for the second rig.

Awilco has said previously the Keppel claims “are strongly denied”.