Offshore accommodation provider Floatel International has registered a third-quarter net loss as the market remains oversupplied and exposed to macroeconomic challenges.

On Thursday, Floatel International posted a $1.9 million third-quarter adjusted net loss compared to a profitable quarter in the same quarter of last year when the company registered a net profit of $10.6 million.

Its third-quarter revenue totalled $43 million, down from $57.8