Floatel International has won a contract to provide support services for the Peregrino floating production, storage and offloading vessel offshore Brazil, at a time when the Oslo-based supplier is in need of steady income.

The company said in an Oslo Stock Exchange update on Friday that its semi-submersible accommodation vessel Victory had been assigned for 15 months offshore Brazil to provide maintenance and safety unit support, with a starting date in the second quarter of 2024.

There is an option to extend the assignment after the firm period has been granted, the company added.

The Floatel Victory is currently on charter with US supermajor Chevron at the latter's Anchor field in the US Gulf of Mexico.

Recontracting the Victory comes at a time when the offshore floatel supplier is facing financial challenges.

The company posted a $1.9 million third-quarter adjusted net loss in 2023 compared to a profitable quarter in the same period of 2022 when it registered a net profit of $10.6 million.

Article continues below the advert

Floatel Victory Photo: FLOATEL INTERNATIONAL

Its third-quarter revenue last year totalled $43 million, down from $57.8 million in the year-ago period.

Floatel International owns and operates a total of five semi-submersible accommodation vessels, with two vessels, Floatel Endurance and Floatel Superior approved to operate in the Norwegian sector.

In its third-quarter update, it said its fleet utilisation rate stood at 57%.