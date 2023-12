Norwegian operator Aker BP has locked in a deep-water drilling rig for another two years until the end of 2026 to work domestically.

The drilling company Odfjell Drilling said an amendment had been signed with Aker BP which extended the firm contract for the semi-submersible Deepsea Nordkapp, which has worked for Aker BP since its delivery in 2019.

The extended term will begin on 1 January 2025 in direct continuation of the current firm contract period and run for two years.