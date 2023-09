Norway’s Shearwater GeoServices and robotics technology company Argeo have entered an agreement that will see Argeo acquire one of Shearwater’s towed streamer seismic vessels and convert it to a subsea inspection, maintenance and repair vessel.

Argeo will acquire the SW Bell, an Ulstein X-Bow design vessel formerly known as the Polarcus Nadia, for $6 million in cash and 20,123,625 shares in Argeo, the companies said.