Norway-listed Odfjell Drilling has cheered another increase in revenues in the second quarter of this year, continuing an upward trend since early 2022, with the company eyeing further increases in its top line as demand for deep-water rigs recovers.

In its latest financial report, Odfjell said revenues in the 2023 second quarter topped $184 million, against $171 million in the first quarter and $163 million in the second quarter of 2022.

The company realised the revenue growth despite a marginal drop in its fleet utilisation rate in the second quarter against the same period last year.

All four of its of fleet units were operating in Norway “at increasing dayrates”, it added.

The company also managed to secure new contracts for its fleet of managed four units, it said.

These include a contract for the semi-submersible rig Hercules to work offshore Namibia with a subsidiary of Galp Energia until the second quarter of 2024, following completion of its current contract with US supermajor ExxonMobil in Canada.

Additionally, UK supermajor Shell opted to exercise options to keep the semisub Deepsea Bollsta working offshore Namibia until June 2024.

Odfjell also secured contracts that will result in the Deepsea Yantai continuing to work offshore Norway, first for Norway’s DNO before beginning a contract with US major ConocoPhillips.

Despite increasing its top line performance, Odfjell’s net profit from operations dropped to $11 million between April and June from $22 million in the same period of 2022, the company said.

However, the Odfjell board still resolved to implement a quarterly dividend programme with the distribution of $14.2 million to shareholders that will be paid during September.

The dividend announcement came as Odfjell completed the refinancing of its existing debt for a total of $887 million, “positioning the company for the future and increasing available liquidity”, it said.

The company said that strong commodity prices and positive macro-economic indicators continue to support demand for offshore drilling services.

The supply side remains tight, meanwhile, with no newbuild or stacked capacity likely to have an adverse impact on supply in the near term.

Additional rigs have been leaving the Norwegian continental shelf, further restricting supply for semisubs, particularly in 2024 and 2025.

“We don’t expect to see many of these units return to Norway in the short to medium term,” the company said in its presentation.

Overseas demand has continued in locations such as West Africa, Canada, Australia and Brazil, evidenced by recent contracts, it continued.

Odfjell added that, further supporting its optimistic outlook, recent support from the UK government and the UK’s leading opposition party in support of new hydrocarbon licences being awarded in tandem with carbon capture and storage facilities suggests further development in the UK offshore is in line with the energy transition strategy.