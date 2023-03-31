Norwegian offshore drilling contractor Odfjell Drilling has secured a major assignment in the North Sea for one of its harsh-environment semi-submersible drilling units, with options for long extensions.

Two letters of intent with the same unnamed client for the rig Deepsea Atlantic "in the north sea region" have a combined firm duration of 23 months and a value of US$290 million excluding integrated services, upgrades/modifications or mobilisation fees, said Odfjell.

Following the firm period, there are four priced one-well options.