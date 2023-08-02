Oslo-listed Shelf Drilling has secured a key jack-up rig contract from a subsidiary of China's CNOOC Ltd for work offshore the North Sea.

Shelf on Wednesday confirmed the deal and said that one of its subsidiaries “Shelf Drilling North Sea,” has secured a contract for the “Shelf Drilling Fortress jack-up rig with CNOOC Petroleum Europe Limited for operations at the Golden Eagle platform in the UK Central North Sea".

The firm term of the contract is for two wells, that are expected to take a combined four and five months to complete. The contract value for the firm period is approximately $17 million, Shelf said.

The Dubai-headquartered drilling player said that the “contract also includes options for additional wells with a total estimated duration of 13 months".

“The planned start-up of operations is September 2023,” it added.