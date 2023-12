US drilling giant Noble Corporation has been awarded a contract with Petrobras to supply a semi-submersible rig for operations offshore Colombia.

The Brazilian state-controlled company is looking to investigate the potential of a major natural gas discovery in Colombia that could unlock new potential in a Caribbean deep-water play.

Petrobras agreed to charter the semisub Noble Discoverer for a firm period of 400 days, with activities due to commence in the second quarter of 2024.