Brazil’s Petrobras has launched a tender for the sale of the P-33 floating production, storage and offloading vessel in the Marlim field in the Campos basin to undergo green recycling in the South American nation.

Local steelmaker Gerdau, in partnership with Brazilian shipyard group Ecovix, won the bidding in July for the dismantling and green recycling of the P-32 FPSO, which was also operating in the Marlim field.

The new tender for the P-33 will follow the same parameters of the P-32 that inaugurated a new phase in the Brazilian decommissioning industry, potentially representing an opportunity for the country to establish itself in the segment of sustainable vessel recycling.

The P-33 sale notice also makes mandatory the use of a dry dock for green recycling, with the work set to be carried out in a Brazilian shipyard.

Interested companies will have until 16 October to qualify to participate in the tender, with commercial bids scheduled for 20 November starting at a minimum price of 3 million reais ($606,000).

Petrobras will also be responsible for delivering the P-33 FPSO to the shipyard indicated by the winning bidder.

The P-33 is one of several platforms being decommissioned from the ageing Marlim field to make room for two new floaters — Anna Nery and Anita Garibaldi — that are already producing to revitalise operations at the Campos basin development.