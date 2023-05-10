Malaysia’s national upstream company Petronas Carigali has lined up three of compatriot Velesto Energy’s jack-up rigs for comprehensive domestic drilling campaigns.

The charters of the three rigs — Naga (Dragon) 3, Naga 4 and Naga 6 — are together worth an estimated $128 million to subsidiary Velesto Drilling.

The contractor on Tuesday received approval of Petronas Carigali’s earlier notice of assignments for the trio of jack-ups with all three charters due to start during the third quarter.

Petronas Carigali is leasing the Naga 3, a premium independent-leg cantilever jack-up that can operate in water depths of up to 350 feet, for eight firm wells.

The Naga 4, which can operate in water depths of up to 400 feet and drill to a depth of 30,000 feet, has been contracted for four firm wells. The Naga 4’s charter comes with two one-well options.

Meanwhile, the Naga 6 that is rated for operations in a water depth of up to 375 feet is being chartered for a firm six wells. Petronas Carigali already has the Naga 6 on contract — a lease for four firm wells plus a one-well option that commenced in the third quarter last year.