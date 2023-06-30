Malaysia’s energy giant Petronas, Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) of Japan and China's Shanghai Merchant Ship Design & Research Institute (SDARI) have been awarded four approvals in principle (AiPs) for their jointly developed liquefied carbon dioxide (LCO2) carriers and LCO2 floating storage and offloading unit (FSO).

The AIPs from DNV and ABS indicate the classification societies have reviewed and approved the basic design of the LCO2 carriers as well as the FSO, as they fulfil the technical requirements and safety criteria, noted Petronas.

The two AiPs from DNV are for a short-haul LCO2 carrier with capacity of 14,000 cubic metres and a long-haul LCO2 carrier with capacity of 87,000 cubic metres. The other two AiPs from ABS are for an 87,000-cubic metre capacity LCO2 carrier equipped with a dynamic positioning system, and a 96,000-cubic metre capacity LCO2 FSO for intermediate storage.

Petronas noted that the 14,000-cubic metre capacity LCO2 carrier is currently the world’s largest design with AiP for medium temperature and medium pressure conditions, while the 87,000-cubic metre capacity LCO2 carrier and 96,000-cubic metre capacity LCO2 FSO are today the world’s largest designs with AiP for low temperature and low open temperature conditions. These large capacities enable a more competitive unit rate for LCO2 marine transportation, added the Malaysian national company.

“LCO2 carriers for CO 2 transportation play a key role in the carbon capture and storage value chain. The attainment of the AiPs further strengthens Petronas’ commitment in providing decarbonisation solutions, aligned with our aspiration to establish Malaysia as a leading CCS hub in the region,” commented Adif Zulkifli, chief executive of upstream Petronas.

Zhou Zhiyong, SDARI vice president, said: “SDARI is delighted to join this innovative project with Petronas and MOL. The concepts will be essential to LCO2 transportation and operation and will boost CCS development in the maritime industry.”

Petronas said its collaboration with industry partners is part of the company’s “deliberate steps” to accelerate delivery of effective solutions with lower carbon footprints, in line with its aspiration to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“MOL is pleased with our achievement of the various designs of the LCO2 carrier and FSO in cooperation with Petronas and SDARI. Development on a large scale is an essential step for the CCS value chain within the Asia Pacific and Oceania region,“ Nobuo Shiotsu, said, senior managing executive officer of MOL.

“Through the newly acquired AiP, MOL will further accelerate this initiative on the CO 2 transport business as part of our effort to reduce society's overall GHG emissions.”