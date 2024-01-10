Crondall Energy subsidiary Buoyant Production Technologies (BPT) has formed a joint industry project with the research arm of Malaysia’s Petronas to qualify a technology that could power and control subsea oil and gas installations without the need for long-distance umbilicals.

The technology qualification process will look at the feasibility of deploying unmanned floaters — based on BPT’s Floating NUI, or “normally unattended installation” design — to reduce the costs and greenhouse gas emissions of long subsea tiebacks.