The day rate paid by Dubai-based Apus Energy to secure a Diamond Offshore drillship for a West African wildcat is the highest since 2014, according to analysts.

Yesterday, Diamond announced that its seventh generation Ocean BlackRhino drillship had been contracted to drill an exploration well in Guinea-Bissau next year.

It did not name the charterer, but it is understood to be Apus which recently acquired Guinea-Bissau acreage from PetroNor E&P.