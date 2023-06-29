Deep-water drilling giant Transocean has won a $184 million contract for a multi-well drilling campaign offshore Australia for a previously idle semi-submersible rig, setting a post-2014 dayrate record.

The company on Thursday said it has been awarded a “16-well binding award for the Transocean Equinox in Australia for a consortium of four operators”.

“The estimated 380-day campaign contributes approximately $184 million in backlog, excluding full compensation for mobilisation and demobilisation,” Transocean said.