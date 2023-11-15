The red-hot global drilling market has finally whetted the appetite of rig owners and operators for newbuild units with yards now receiving enquiries for potential construction jobs.

After a series of well-publicised rig cancellations in recent years that saw completed and under-construction drillships, semi-submersibles and jack-ups stranded in Asian fabrication yards — sometimes leading to court disputes between the client and the contractor — the buoyant offshore drilling market means prospective customers are once again in the market for newbuild units.