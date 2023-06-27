Italian oilfield services player Saipem has secured a pair of new contracts worth a combined $550 million in the Middle East and the Mediterranean Sea.

Under one deal, Saipem agreed to extend an existing contract in the Middle East for the jack-up drilling rig Perro Negro 7.

The 10-year extension will see the Perro Negro 7, a self-elevating rig that had been contracted by Saudi Aramco since late 2011, continue drilling in shallow waters offshore Saudi Arabia.

The new contract will keep the Perro Negro 7 drilling for Aramco until the second half of 2033.

“The 10-year extension is a record duration in the area, which in the past had only been granted to an international contractor on limited occasions, and further strengthens Saipem’s strategic positioning in the drilling segment,” said the contractor.

Under a second deal, Saipem has been awarded a six-month contract for its semi-submersible rig Scarabeo 9 in the Mediterranean Sea — a charter renewable for the same period.

Saipem did not disclose the client’s identity, just saying the new contract is expected to continue keeping its fleet utilisation rates at high levels.