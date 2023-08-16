Saudi Aramco has extended multiple onshore and offshore drilling contracts for rigs operated by compatriot Arabian Drilling Company.

The Saudi drilling giant this week said that “Aramco has extended several onshore and one offshore rig contracts, due to expire in 2023, for periods ranging from three to 10 years.”

“The estimated aggregate contracts value represents up to Saudi Riyals three billion ($800 million) of additional firm contract backlog,” read Arabian Drilling's statement to the local Tadawul stock exchange.

Ghassan Mirdad, chief executive of Arabian Drilling, said that the extension awards by Aramco will provide good “visibility” to the company in the longer term.

“We continue to see a positive outlook in the market and pursue our growth strategy while remaining focused on the highest health, safety and environment (HSE) standards across our operations,” he noted.

Arabian Drilling recently won separate contracts for the charter of up to 10 onshore drilling rigs from Aramco for work on a huge Jafurah unconventional programme, Upstream reported.

The new land rigs will be added to Aramco’s existing onshore rig fleet which comprises 38 drilling units, representing a 26% increase in its fleet capacity, the company said.