US supermajor ExxonMobil has enlisted the services of Dutch floating production specialist SBM Offshore to spearhead the front-end engineering and design work for a floating production, storage, and offloading vessel earmarked for the Whiptail development project off the coast of Guyana.

Provided that the development plan secures government approval in Guyana, SBM will initiate floater construction once the FEED phase concludes and the project is sanctioned by ExxonMobil.