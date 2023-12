Chinese yard Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS) has reached a milestone in building the hull and living quarters of the latest floating production, storage and offloading vessels based on SBM Offshore’s Fast4Ward concept.

This vessel is being built on a speculative basis but is likely destined for the ExxonMobil-operated Stabroek block to develop massive oil discoveries offshore Guyana, sources told Upstream.