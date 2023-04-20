One of the world’s biggest players in offshore oil and gas drilling plans to enter the wind sector in partnership with turbine installation vessel owner Eneti.

Transocean and Eneti intend to form a joint venture dedicated to offshore wind installation, said the pair.

If it goes ahead the joint venture would see the conversion of at least two of Transocean’s vessels into floating offshore wind installation platforms “capable of carrying and installing up to six 3500-tonne, 12-metre diameter monopile foundations with state-of-the-art safety and efficiency”.