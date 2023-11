Deep-water driller Seadrill has reported another good quarter in its financial recovery and, with the outlook for the drilling sector being so positive, has increased its share buyback programme by another $250 million to a total of $500 million.

The Norwegian company has survived two bankruptcy restructurings since the drilling market crashed in 2014.

It recorded a net profit in the third quarter ending 30 September 2023 of $90 million on revenues of $414 million.