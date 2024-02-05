Chinese drilling contractor China Oilfield Service Ltd (COSL) has taken delivery of a jack-up rig abandoned by Norwegian operator Seadrill.

The jack-up Hai Yang Shi You 947, which was delivered from Chinese yard Dalian Shipbuilding Offshore Company (DSOC), is poised for a shallow-water campaign in Bohai Bay in northern China, following sailaway last Saturday.

This marks the third rig delivered by DSOC to COSL, following the latter's acquisition of four jack-up rigs from DSOC for a total of 3.2516