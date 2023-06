Singapore’s Energy Drilling Management (Edrill) is boosting its rig fleet with the approximate US$85 million cash purchase of Seadrill’s three tender-assist drilling units.

Seadrill on Wednesday confirmed that Edrill was buying the TAD rigs — West Vencedor, T-15 and T-16.

Edrill on its website describes the West Vencedor as a purpose-built semi-submersible self-erecting TAD rig featuring a 10K dual blowout preventer and offline pipe handling.