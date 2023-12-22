Norwegian drilling contractor Seadrill has secured charters worth $1.1 billion combined for a pair of drillships to operate for Petrobras offshore Brazil.

According to Seadrill, Petrobras awarded 1064-day contracts each for the West Auriga and West Polaris, with operations set to begin in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Seadrill did not disclose individual dayrates, but said the total contract value includes additional services and mobilisation fees.

The West Polaris is presently in India operating for ONGC, while the West Auriga is in the US Gulf of Mexico working for UK supermajor BP.

“We have secured long-term contracts for the West Auriga and the West Polaris alongside our four high-specification drillships already working in Brazil,” said Seadrill chief executive Simon Johnson.

Seadrill has three drillships operating for Petrobras offshore Brazil – West Carina, West Jupiter and West Tellus – plus the drillship West Saturn on hire with Norway’s Equinor running development drilling in the Bacalhau pre-salt field.