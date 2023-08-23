Singapore’s Seatrium has delivered its latest rig to Adnoc Drilling of the UAE; the jack-up AlSila is the second jack-up that Borr Drilling had novated to Adnoc Drilling.

Seatrium on Tuesday confirmed that the state-of-the-art rig was completed and delivered on schedule. The jack-up rig is part of a series of five rigs that Seatrium New Energy (formerly Keppel Fels) had been fabricating for Borr.

“As set out in an earlier announcement in 2022, the company has entered into an agreement with Borr Drilling and certain of its subsidiaries to, among other things, accelerate the delivery of three jack-up rigs to Borr Drilling (or a third party whom Borr Drilling intends to sell the rigs to),” said Seatrium.

Oslo-listed Borr subsequently novated the construction contracts for these three rigs — the second of which is AlSila — to Adnoc Drilling.

The UAE contractor last year said it had agreed to purchase this trio of jack-up rigs for US$320 million.

Keppel in November 2022 advised “it had received a full payment of approximately US$160 million having delivered the first rig”.

“As part of the novation agreement… we will also receive full payments for each of the two remaining rigs on delivery,” the Singapore contractor said at the time.

Adnoc Drilling is expected to ultimately stump up at least US$352 million for the three rigs — this amount is on top of the down payments that Keppel Offshore & Marine (acquired by Seatrium earlier this year) had initially received from Borr.

The recently completed AlSila is a KFELS B Class design jack-up capable of operating in water depths of more than 400 feet, with the ability to drill to depths of up to 30,000 feet — both vertically and horizontally.

Seatrium noted that the rig is equipped with advanced and fully automated high capacity rack and pinion elevating system, in addition to a self-positioning fixation system that has the capacity to accommodate 150 persons.

“These series of jack-up rigs built at Seatrium’s Pioneer Yard in Singapore are specifically designed to meet the needs of a diverse range of customers, from small and independent oil companies to major multinational energy corporations,” added the contractor.

A total of nine proprietary legacy rigs since 2022 have been contracted for current deployment in the Middle East region.

Delivery acceleration

Meanwhile, Borr is in discussions with Seatrium to accelerate the delivery of two other newbuild rigs Vale and Var.

Vale is currently set for delivery in October 2024 and Var in the following January. However, Borr is seeking to get its hands on these rigs in August and November next year, respectively.