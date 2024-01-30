Seatrium has delivered Singapore’s first membrane liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunker vessel that it built locally to compatriot owner Indah Singa Maritime, a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL).

Following delivery, Brassavola will be chartered by Pavilion Energy to supply LNG bunker in the Port of Singapore. The vessel, which is expected to commence operations in February, will also be deployed by TotalEnergies Marine Fuels to serve its customers under a long-term agreement with Pavilion. Brassavola was constructed based on a proprietary design by LMG Marin, a wholly owned subsidiary of Seatrium.

“The completion of the Brassavola is a significant step forward in transitioning towards the use of cleaner and decarbonised fuels like LNG in Singapore. We look forward to seeing Brassavola in operations very soon, setting new standards in LNG bunkering and further strengthening Singapore's position as a global LNG bunkering hub,” commented Kazuya Hamazaki, MOL managing executive officer.

Measuring 116.5 metres in length and 22 metres wide, the vessel incorporates state-of-the-art technology, including superior loading and faster bunkering rate of up to 2000 cubic metres per hour, mass flow metering and online gas chromatograph systems, for improved bunkering turnover and enhanced operational efficiency.

Brassavola utilises dual-fuel engines, allowing the vessel to run on marine LNG for cleaner and lower-carbon operation, while the vessel’s advanced reliquefaction technology also enables more efficient boil-off gas management, which reduces carbon emissions.

Louise Tricoire, vice president of TotalEnergies Marine Fuels, said: “The Brassavola plays an important part in our global LNG bunker strategy and in our ambition to help the shipping industry decarbonise using a range of low-carbon fuels. Her arrival will complement our current LNG bunker services in the European hubs of Rotterdam and Marseille, as we take our LNG bunker expertise into new markets.”