Singapore’s Seatrium has secured a key contract from Japanese floater giant Modec for carrying out fabrication work on topside modules for a floating production storage and offloading vessel destined for the Raia project in Brazil, operated by Equinor.

Seatrium confirmed the award on Monday and said the award has been won by BrasFELS Shipyard, a member of the Seatrium group, from Offshore Frontier Solutions, a Modec group company.