The Anita Garibaldi floating production, storage and offloading vessel has set sail from the Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz shipyard in Brazil's Espirito Santo state on its way to the Petrobras-operated Marlim field in the Campos basin offshore Brazil.

The unit, to be operated by Japanese floater specialist Modec, is the second of two FPSOs chartered by Petrobras to revitalise operations at the ageing Marlim field.

The first floater, the Anna Nery FPSO, will be operated by Malaysia’s Yinson and is already on location at Marlim.