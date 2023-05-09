European supermajor Shell has awarded US-based group Modern American Recycling Services (MARS) a contract for the decommissioning of a production unit operating offshore Brazil.

Shell, the second largest producer in Brazil behind state-controlled company Petrobras, is in the process of ending operations at the Bijupira-Salema field in the Campos basin.

MARS announced it won a limited notice to proceed (LNTP) for dismantling and green recycling of the Fluminense floating production, storage and offloading vessel that is stationed at Bijupira-Salema.

The LNTP covers the engineering, preparation, dismantling and green recycling of the floater, which is expected to arrive at MARS’ yard in the Port of Frederikshavn, in Denmark, in 2024.