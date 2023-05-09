European supermajor Shell has awarded US-based group Modern American Recycling Services (MARS) a contract for the decommissioning of a production unit operating offshore Brazil.

Shell, the second largest producer in Brazil behind state-controlled company Petrobras, is in the process of ending operations at the Bijupira-Salema field in the Campos basin.

MARS announced it won a limited notice to proceed (LNTP) for dismantling and green recycling of the Fluminense floating production, storage and offloading vessel that is stationed at Bijupira-Salema.

Shell picks Helix to decommission Bijupira and Salema fields
 Read more

The LNTP covers the engineering, preparation, dismantling and green recycling of the floater, which is expected to arrive at MARS’ yard in the Port of Frederikshavn, in Denmark, in 2024.