Shell is in the market to secure a drilling rig for its operations in Nigeria, a unit that could be chartered for up to four years.

In partnership with state-owned NNPC, TotalEnergies and Eni, the supermajor’s subsidiary Shell Petroleum Development Company will deploy the drilling unit in the Niger Delta.

The proposed contract is due to start in the second quarter of 2024 for a fixed period of two years, although Shell will have two options to extend the contract, each for separate periods of one year.