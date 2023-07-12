UK supermajor Shell’s local subsidiaries have exercised three one-well options on their current charter for Noble Drilling’s drillship Noble Viking deployed offshore Malaysia.

One of these options will be novated to Thailand's national upstream company PTTEP to drill its Rotan NFE appraisal well off the coast of Sabah, East Malaysia. This appraisal well is expected to commence in December 2023 with an estimated duration of 21 days.

In direct continuation of this well, the Noble Viking will commence the earlier agreed six-well drilling campaign with Shell's Sabah and Sarawak subsidiaries, followed by the two exercised one-well options that will add an estimated 90 days to the drilling campaign at the Marjoram deep-water field off the coast of Sarawak.

“With that, the Noble Viking is expected to be occupied into the second quarter of 2025,” the drilling contractor said in a LinkedIn post.

The estimated total duration of this contract extension is 111 days. The total contract value is approximately $49 million including fees for the use of managed pressure drilling (MPD) on certain wells but excluding integrated services.

“We are excited to extend our great collaboration with these world-class operators in Malaysia on the Noble Viking, which was recently named ‘global floater rig of the year’ by Shell, in recognition of the drillship’s outstanding performance on the Gumusut-Kakap project,” said Blake Denton, Noble’s senior vice president of marketing and contracts.

Article continues below the advert

“This summer, the [jack-up] Noble Tom Prosser will be joining the Noble Viking for contracts with Shell and PTTEP, and we expect that operating two high-spec rigs on long-term contracts in the country will enable us to unlock further efficiencies.”

Noble Tom Prosser will drill total of 14 wells offshore Sarawak under a rig-sharing agreement between Shell and PTTEP. The first contract is expected to commence this month, while the other contract is due to start in February or March 2024, according to Noble's May 2023 fleet status report.

The estimated total firm duration of the jack-up's contracts is 650 days and they carry options to extend the workscope.