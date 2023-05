Global offshore drilling company Stena Drilling has received a maiden contractual award for its brand new ultra-deep water drillship with a long-term assignment in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The Stena Evolution — formerly known as Ocean Rig Crete — has been contracted by Shell for a primary term of five years, with an option to extend, starting in the second quarter next year.

"Stena Drilling are delighted to secure this long-term scope of work with Shell," said the Aberdeen-based driller.