Singapore-based oil and gas fabricator Dyna-Mac has acquired a nearby shipyard to help boost its capacity to handle its current and future projects.

Dyna-Mac said it had agreed to acquire Exterran Offshore, which has a shipyard of 4.5 hectares, for a cash consideration of US$8.25 million.

Dyna-Mac is a leading fabricator of topsides processing modules for floating production, storage and offloading vessels.