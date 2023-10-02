Singapore’s PaxOcean has successfully delivered a wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) to Penta-Ocean Construction Company of Japan.

The GustoMSC design GJ-9800C WTIV designated CP-16001 was built at PaxOcean’s yard in Batam, Indonesia. The 123-metre long WTIV features a Huisman heavy lift crane with lifting capacity of 1600 tonnes, making it the second largest WTIV for Penta-Ocean.

The vessel has accommodation for up to 100 people and is equipped with an advanced continuous jacking system, four closed circular legs measuring and Kongsberg’s DP II dynamic positioning system. The vessel can operate in water depths of up to 50 metres.

“As we strive to meet the growing global energy demand, we recognise the need to revolutionise energy generation, both technically and economically. Our deep understanding of our clients’ offshore operations has led to the development of the GJ-9800C jack-up vessel design,” GustoMSC’s commercial director fixed wind Marc Doorduin said.

Designed and engineered with features for safety and sustainability in mind, the WTIV is destined for the offshore wind sector, which PaxOcean hailed as a commitment in combatting climate change.

This move will encourage the expansion of Japan’s offshore wind power generation and lead the way for the maritime industry in its journey towards net zero by balancing economic realities with environmental risks, the contractor noted.

“The vessel CP-16001, the second vessel for Penta-Ocean, will start operating this November at the wind farm project in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan,” Penta-Ocean chief executive Takuzo Shimizu said.

“Thereafter, several large wind farm projects will start in Japan from 2027 onwards. I am confident that the vessel will make a significant contribution to the expansion of offshore wind power in Japan.”

PaxOcean explained that by jacking up the hull above seawater, the vessel ensures safe, efficient and highly precise crane operations even in the sea areas with severe meteorological and oceanographic conditions.

The fully revolving crane with a 1600-tonne lifting capacity enables installation of 15-megawatt class wind turbines and various foundations including monopiles and jackets. Leveraging on the large deck space and sufficient jack-up capacity, the self-elevating platform can carry multiple 15 MW class wind turbines for efficient installation.

“PaxOcean is pleased to deliver CP-16001 to Penta-Ocean, which will add to the capabilities of its fleet. The delivery of this vessel is the culmination of the close collaboration of the Penta-Ocean and PaxOcean teams and represents a pivotal milestone in our strong partnership,” PaxOcean executive vice chairman Low Soon Teck said.