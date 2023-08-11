Norwegian vessel owner Solstad Offshore has been awarded a pair of contracts offshore Brazil worth a combined $100 million.

The first charter is for the construction support vessel Normand Pioneer, which has secured an 18-month extension from Brazilian independent Prio.

The vessel will support Prio’s upstream operations in the prolific Campos basin until August 2025.

Separately, Solstad has entered into an agreement with Norwegian oil player Equinor to convert the platform supply vessel Normand Carioca to a well stimulation vessel.

As part of the deal, Equinor has also agreed to extend the existing vessel contract until December 2027.

The Normand Carioca has been on hire with Equinor offshore Brazil since 2017.

The vessel will commence its new workscope this quarter and will support drilling activities in the company’s flagship Bacalhau pre-salt field in the Santos basin.