Oslo-listed Northern Drilling has been unsuccessful in arbitration proceedings against a South Korean shipyard concerning two cancelled drillship resale contracts.

In 2021, Northern Drilling's subsidiaries cancelled purchase contracts with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (now known as Hanwha Ocean) for the drillships West Aquila and West Libra due to delivery delays.

DSME disputed the terminations, and arbitration proceedings then began in London.